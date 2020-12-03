Estás leyendo: Arrimadas descarta una lista conjunta con el PP en Andalucía y destaca el papel de Cs en la derrota del PSOE

Arrimadas descarta una lista conjunta con el PP en Andalucía y destaca el papel de Cs en la derrota del PSOE

Durante 40 años el PP se presentó a las elecciones en solitario en Andalucía y "no fue capaz de sacar al PSOE" del Gobierno, afirma la presidenta de Ciudadanos

La presidenta de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, ha descartado este jueves que su partido concurra junto al PP a las próximas elecciones en Andalucía, una posibilidad a la que abrió la puerta el vicepresidente de la Junta, Juan Marín (Cs), y ha destacado que fue tras la llegada de la formación naranja cuando se pudo vencer al PSOE.

"Acudir juntos a las urnas en Andalucía no es una opción que contemplemos porque somos dos partidos diferentes", ha declarado en una entrevista en RNE, recogida por Europa Press, donde ha calificado a Ciudadanos como partido liberal y al PP como conservador.

A continuación, ha señalado que durante 40 años el PP se presentó a las elecciones en solitario en Andalucía y "no fue capaz de sacar al PSOE" del Gobierno.

"Solo cuando Cs ha sido fuerte y se ha presentado, se ha podido cambiar", ha afirmado, argumentando que "hay veces en que las sumas suman y otras veces en las que no".

