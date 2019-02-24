Arrimadas no responde a la pregunta sobre si pactaría con Vox para gobernar España

Inés Arrimadas, candidata de Ciudadanos por Barcelona para las próximas elecciones generales, prefirió no entrar a valorar durante una entrevista la posibilidad de un pacto para acceder a La Moncloa con Vox que derivase en ministros para el partido de Abascal.
"Cuando se intente formar Gobierno, partidos como Vox tendrán que explicar a los españoles si quieren apoyar un nuevo proyecto o prefieren alinearse con Pedro Sánchez", justificó Arrimadas durante una entrevista en LaSexta Noche.
La política realizó la entrevista tras el anuncio de abandonar la política local para dar el salto al Congreso de los Diputados en la capital, ahora que Albert Rivera encabezará la lista de Madrid.
Su traslado desde la política en Catalunya hacia el Congreso es una jugada arriesgada para Ciudadanos, que se queda sin su gran cara visible en un territorio donde es una de las fuerzas más votadas. Arrimadas, por el contrario, restó importancia a la jugada: "Decían lo mismo cuando se fue Albert Rivera. Muchos decían que él no podía salir de Catalunya", concluyó.
Sobre la frase que pronunció en el programa de Salvados, en el que aseguraba que su prioridad era ser candidata a la Generalitat, la política andaluza intentó explicarse sin éxito: "Lo que pregunta Jordi Évole es si queremos ser candidatas a la presidencia del Gobierno de España, no preguntó si queríamos presentarnos a generales".
Sobre Vox y Abascal, Arrimadas prefirió mantener las distancias, pese a no querer valorar futuros pactos. La candidata al Congreso dijo no tener "demasiado conocimiento" de los partidos extraparlamentarios, pese a que su partido pactase con uno de ellos en Andalucía. Sí dejó claro que tiene "muchísimas diferencias ideológicas" con Vox.
