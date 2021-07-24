La líder de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, ha considerado "inadmisible" la declaración de la Asamblea de Ceuta del presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, como persona non grata.
En un tuit, Arrimadas afirma que rechazan "absolutamente este señalamiento contra Santiago Abascal" y agrega que es "una práctica idéntica a las empleadas por los nacionalistas para atacarnos a los constitucionalistas", por lo que es "inadmisible".
La propuesta de declarar a Abascal persona non grata la presentó el Movimiento por la Dignidad y la Ciudanía (MDyC), que cuenta con dos diputados, por los incidentes ocurridos el pasado 24 de mayo cuando el líder de Vox visitó la ciudad pocos días después de la entrada irregular de miles de marroquíes.
La iniciativa fue aprobada ayer con el apoyo del PSOE (7 diputados), la coalición Caballas (1), mientras que el PP (9 diputados) se abstuvo y presentó una enmienda para condenar sólo las declaraciones del líder de Vox, que no prosperó, y votaron en contra los cuatro diputados del partido de Abascal.
