El Parlament ha citado a comparecer al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; a su antecesor y exlíder del PP, Mariano Rajoy; al expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, y a su vicepresidente, Oriol Junqueras, entre otros, por la intervención en octubre de 2017 de la autonomía catalana. Así lo ha aprobado la Comisión de Investigación sobre la Aplicación del Artículo 155 de la Constitución Española en Catalunya, constituida en el Parlament el 6 de noviembre y que este martes ha votado el plan de trabajo y a quién pide testimonio.

Con los votos de JxCat, ERC y CatECP, la comisión ha citado en calidad de "personas, cargos e instituciones involucradas en el proceso de decisión y gestión" a Sánchez y a la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, junto a otros líderes socialistas como el expresidente de la Generalitat y actual senador, José Montilla, y el primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta.

Se llama a comparecer, entre otros cargos, tanto a Rajoy como a quien fue su vicepresidenta, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría; ministro de Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido; Justicia, Rafael Catalá; jefe de Gabinete, Jorge Moragas, y delegado en Catalunya, Enric Millo, entre otros cargos vinculados al anterior Ejecutivo, y también al nuevo líder del PP, Pablo Casado, y al jefe de la Casa Real, Jaime Alfonsín.

Sin embargo, no está claro que todos ellos vayan a acudir al Parlamento regional: la Cámara ya citó en 2017 a Rajoy y Santamaría para la comisión de investigación sobre la operación Cataluña y rechazaron ir. Entonces esgrimieron un informe del Consejo de Estado, que establecía que "no resulta obligado atender el requerimiento de comparecencia" que pudiera dirigirse al presidente, a la vicepresidenta, ministros y exministros, altos cargos y ex altos cargos del Estado y miembros en activo o no de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado.

La Cámara catalana también ha llamado a comparecer al presidente de Cs, Albert Rivera; al expresidente del PP catalán Xavier García Albiol, y al presidente del Senado, Pío García-Escudero.

Por parte del Govern que ocupaba la Generalitat en el momento de aplicación del 155, la Comisión ha citado tanto a Puigdemont y a Junqueras como a los exconsellers Lluís Puig, Clara Ponsatí, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Joaquim Forn, Raül Romeva y Dolors Bassa, así como a la secretaria general de ERC, Marta Rovira, portavoz de JxSí en 2017.