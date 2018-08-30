Público
Valle de los Caídos El arzobispo de Madrid, dispuesto a enterrar a Franco donde la familia diga: "Haré lo que me pidan"

"Todo lo que pida la familia lo haré", afirma el prelado Carlos Osoro al ser preguntado sobre la posibilidad de que los nietos del dictador le planteen sepultarlo en la Catedral de la Almudena junto a su hija, Carmen.

El arzobispo de Madrid, Carlos Osoro. EUROPA PRESS

El arzobispo de Madrid, Carlos Osoro, se ha mostrado este jueves dispuesto a atender las peticiones de la familia de Francisco Franco sobre el destino de sus restos cuando el cadáver sea exhumado de su actual ubicación en el Valle de los Caídos.

"Siempre he dicho que todo lo que pida la familia lo haré: es un bautizado, un cristiano y tengo la obligación de acogerlo donde digan ellos", ha señalado Osoro al ser preguntado sobre la posibilidad de que la familia Franco le plantease sepultarlo en la Catedral de la Almudena junto a su hija, Carmen.

El prelado ha hecho estas declaraciones a TPA-Noticias tras inaugurar un novenario en honor a la Virgen de Covadonga que se prolongará hasta el próximo 7 de septiembre con la presencia de varios obispos españoles al conmemorarse el centenario de la coronación de la Santina.

La tramitación para desenterrar los restos de Franco se inició el viernes pasado con la aprobación por el Gobierno del real decreto que reformará la Ley de Memoria Histórica y que tiene que ser convalidado en el Congreso.

El Congreso debatirá también el futuro del Valle de los Caídos, después de que el jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, haya reconocido que no podrá ser un centro de reconciliación sino que será un cementerio civil y haya anunciado la creación de una Comisión de la Verdad sobre los años de la Guerra Civil y del franquismo.

