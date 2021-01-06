Actualizado:
El presidente republicano saliente, Donald Trump, aseguró este miércoles que "nunca" concederá la derrota frente al presidente electo, el demócrata Joe Biden, al reiterar sus acusaciones, sin pruebas, de fraude electoral apenas minutos antes de que el Congreso se reuniera para validar el resultado de las elecciones de noviembre.
"No cederemos nunca, nunca concederemos", dijo Trump a los miles de manifestantes congregados a las afueras de la Casa Blanca para la marcha "Salvar a EEUU". "Detendremos el robo", remarcó ante los gritos de sus seguidores de "Cuatro años más".
January 6, 2021
A primera hora de la mañana, Trump continuó la presión sobre su vicepresidente, Mike Pence, para que rechace la confirmación de la victoria del demócrata Joe Biden en la certificación del Colegio Electoral hoy en el Congreso, algo que no tiene precedentes y que no tendría valor legal.
Más tarde, cargó contra su vicepresidente y escribió en su cuenta de Twitter. "Mike Pence no tuvo el coraje de hacer lo que debería haberse hecho para proteger nuestro país y nuestra Constitución, dando a los Estados la oportunidad de certificar un conjunto de hechos corregidos y no los fraudulentos o inexactos que anteriormente se les pidió que certificaran", lamentó.
Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Trump, a sus seguidores: "Permanezcan pacíficos"
Pasadas las 21 horas de la noche, el presidente estadounidense ha pedido a los manifestantes que "permanezcan pacíficos": "¡Sin violencia! Recuerden, NOSOTROS somos el Partido de la Ley y el Orden: respeten la ley y a nuestros grandes hombres y mujeres de azul. ¡Gracias!", ha escrito. Sin embargo, no les ha solicitado que abandonen el Capitolio ni las afueras del edificio.
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
La jefa de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Kayleigh McEnan, ha asegurado que la Guardia Nacional "está en camino junto con otros servicios de protección federales". "Reiteramos el llamado del presidente Trump contra la violencia y permanecer en paz", ha escrito.
At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021
We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.
