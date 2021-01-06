Estás leyendo: Trump asegura a los manifestantes que "nunca concederá" la victoria a Joe Biden

Asalto al Capitolio Trump asegura a los manifestantes que "nunca concederá" la victoria a Joe Biden

El presidente estadounidense saliente ha pedido a los manifestantes que "permanezcan pacíficos", pero no ha solicitado que abandonen el Capitolio ni las afueras del edificio.

Seguidores de Donald Trump entran en el Capitolio.
Seguidors de Trump concentrats al Capitoli dels EUA a Washington. EFE

público/agencias

El presidente republicano saliente, Donald Trump, aseguró este miércoles que "nunca" concederá la derrota frente al presidente electo, el demócrata Joe Biden, al reiterar sus acusaciones, sin pruebas, de fraude electoral apenas minutos antes de que el Congreso se reuniera para validar el resultado de las elecciones de noviembre.

"No cederemos nunca, nunca concederemos", dijo Trump a los miles de manifestantes congregados a las afueras de la Casa Blanca para la marcha "Salvar a EEUU". "Detendremos el robo", remarcó ante los gritos de sus seguidores de "Cuatro años más".

A primera hora de la mañana, Trump continuó la presión sobre su vicepresidente, Mike Pence, para que rechace la confirmación de la victoria del demócrata Joe Biden en la certificación del Colegio Electoral hoy en el Congreso, algo que no tiene precedentes y que no tendría valor legal.

Más tarde, cargó contra su vicepresidente y escribió en su cuenta de Twitter. "Mike Pence no tuvo el coraje de hacer lo que debería haberse hecho para proteger nuestro país y nuestra Constitución, dando a los Estados la oportunidad de certificar un conjunto de hechos corregidos y no los fraudulentos o inexactos que anteriormente se les pidió que certificaran", lamentó.

Trump, a sus seguidores: "Permanezcan pacíficos"

Pasadas las 21 horas de la noche, el presidente estadounidense ha pedido a los manifestantes que "permanezcan pacíficos": "¡Sin violencia! Recuerden, NOSOTROS somos el Partido de la Ley y el Orden: respeten la ley y a nuestros grandes hombres y mujeres de azul. ¡Gracias!", ha escrito. Sin embargo, no les ha solicitado que abandonen el Capitolio ni las afueras del edificio.

La jefa de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Kayleigh McEnan, ha asegurado que la Guardia Nacional "está en camino junto con otros servicios de protección federales".  "Reiteramos el llamado del presidente Trump contra la violencia y permanecer en paz", ha escrito. 

