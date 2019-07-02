La Asamblea de Madrid convoca el pleno de investidura para el 10 de julio sin proponer un candidato

El presidente de la Asamblea de Madrid, Juan Trinidad, ha convocado el pleno de investidura para el día 10 de julio sin proponer un candidato, una posibilidad que recoge el nuevo reglamento de la Cámara autonómica.
Tras la ronda de contactos con las formaciones políticas, que ha tenido lugar este lunes y martes, y a pesar de que tanto la candidata del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, como el del PSOE, Ángel Gabilondo, se habían postulado, Trinidad ha entendido que ninguna candidatura reúne los apoyos suficientes.
Así, se convocará la sesión de investidura y en ella se dará cuenta al Pleno de la imposibilidad de proponer un candidato abriéndose un turno de intervención de diez minutos por grupo parlamentario para explicar su posición.
Constatado que ningún candidato habría obtenido la confianza de la Cámara autonómica comenzará a computarse el plazo de dos meses previsto para convocar nuevas elecciones.
La candidata del PP a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, se ha postulado este martes para ser investida al considerar su opción como la que tiene "más posibilidades para salir adelante", y ha pedido a Ciudadanos y a Vox que aparquen "sus supuestas diferencias" para llegar a un acuerdo.
"Mis síes [por parte de Ciudadanos y Vox] están en camino", ha dicho Díaz Ayuso tras reunirse con el presidente de la Asamblea, Juan Trinidad, en el marco de la ronda de contactos con los grupos parlamentarios que concluye este martes, el último día para designar candidato. Díaz Ayuso ha explicado que está en disposición de ofrecer a Ciudadanos y a Vox un documento "perfectamente firmable" por ambas formaciones.
Mientras, el candidato de Más Madrid a la presidencia regional, Íñigo Errejón, ha pedido a Ciudadanos que ceda "tres votos" para permitir la investidura como presidente del candidato del PSOE, Ángel Gabilondo, ya que ello bastaría para "desbloquear" el inicio de la legislatura sin que Cs tenga que ceder al "chantaje" de Vox.
