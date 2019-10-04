Después del acalorado debate matutino en la Asamblea de Madrid a tenor de la exhumación de Franco del Valle de los Caídos, con la presidenta Isabel Díaz Ayuso preguntándose si las iglesias volverían a arder como en el 36 y con su vicepresidente, Ignacio Aguado, afirmando que el Ejecutivo regional hará "todo lo posible" para que no se quemen parroquias, diputados de Más Madrid presentaron dos iniciativas para saber si el Gobierno madrileño conoce algún "riesgo real e inminente" para estos espacios religiosos.
Los diputados de la formación de Iñigo Errejón, Hugo Martínez Abarca y Eduardo Gutiérrez, también requirieron los informes que avalen dichos peligros. Martínez Abarca declaró que las palabras de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid son la "enésima irresponsabilidad incendiaria para ver si pasa por la derecha a Vox", según declaraciones recogidas por la cadena Ser. En su cuenta de Twitter añadía, de manera irónica, que el problema de las parroquias les parece "prioritario".
Por su parte, Gutiérrez aseguró que "desde luego no van a arder iglesias". Para el diputado de Más Madrid "lo que arde es la conciencia de los demócratas cuando sabemos que ne Madrid todavía hay víctimas del franquismo en las fosas", mientras que la Comunidad da a conocer el Valle de los dentro de la ruta imperial.
