Asamblea de Madrid Vox sustituye un cuadro sobre la igualdad ante la ley por una fotografía de Felipe VI: "Hemos puesto al rey donde se merece"

Jaime de Berenguer, diputado de la formación ultraderechista, ha dado cuenta en Twitter de lo sucedido en el despacho del vicepresidente tercero, ocupado hasta ahora por Podemos.

Imagen del momento en el que retiran el cuadro | Twitter

La presencia de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid tras las elecciones empieza a hacerse notar. Las polémicas que rodean al partido ultraderechista parecen no tener fin. La última, este martes tras el acuerdo entre la candidata de la formación a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, con la candidata del Partido Popular, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, para entrar en un futuro gobierno regional en función de los votos que ha conseguido en las pasadas elecciones.

A través de la red social Twitter, el diputado Jaime de Berenguer, ha dado cuenta de lo sucedido en el despacho del vicepresidente tercero, ocupado hasta ahora por Podemos. En el vídeo se observa como varios miembros de la formación liderada por Santiago Abascal retiran de la pared del despacho un cuadro en el que se puede leer "Todos somos iguales ante la ley" para, a continuación, sustituirlo por un retrato del rey Felipe VI

"Hemos puesto al rey donde se merece", señala De Berenguer en el vídeo. Una acción que fue recibida entre ovaciones por el resto de presentes.

