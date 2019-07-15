Público
El asesor de Sánchez aseguró en 2016 que "estaría orgulloso si Echenique fuera vicepresidente"

"Si yo viera hoy en día como vicepresidente a una persona como Pablo Casado, yo me alegraría. Y si viera a Pablo Echenique, exactamente igual. Estaría orgulloso de mi país", explicaba Iván Redondo durante una entrevista en 'Otra Vuelta de Tuerka'.

Un momento de la entrevista de Pablo Iglesias a Iván Redondo en 'Otra Vuelta de Tuerka'

Iván Redondo, asesor del presidente del Gobierno en funciones Pedro Sánchez, aseguró en 2016 que "estaría orgulloso" si Pablo Echenique (Podemos) fuera vicepresidente del Ejecutivo.

Así lo expresó en una entrevista con el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, en el programa Otra Vuelta de Tuerka, en donde añadía que "España, en su Parlamento, empieza a parecerse más a la España actual". 

"Los menores de 40 años son el 34% del censo hoy. Y hay que diferenciar a las cuatro grandes generaciones: los niños de la Guerra, la generación de la autarquía, la generación de la Transición, que es la que hace 20 años tú y yo estábamos mirando; y la generación de la democracia, que somos nosotros", explicaba Redondo. En el vídeo, se puede ver el momento a partir del minuto 32:30.

Sin embargo, antes advirtió que lo que iba a decir era "una provocación": "Si yo viera hoy en día como vicepresidente a una persona como Pablo Casado, que es un extremo, pero una persona preparada, con estudios, con cierta humildad, es un buen tío; yo me alegraría. Me sentiría identificado con esa vicepresidencia".

"Y si viera a Pablo Echenique, exactamente igual. Estaría orgulloso de mi país. Y te estoy diciendo dos extremos. Eso no lo estoy viendo en este momento”, afirmó inmediatamente después.

