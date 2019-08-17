Público
Aste Nagusia La Audiencia ordena retirar fotos de presos de ETA de una txosna de Bilbao

El magistrado atiende la petición que le realizó la asociación Dignidad y Justicia.

Txosnas para las fiestas de Bilbao. - PP

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Alejandro Abascal ha ordenado retirar de forma inmediata unas fotografías de presos de ETA expuestas en la caseta de la comparsa Txori-Barrote de las fiestas de Bilbao al considerar que puede ser constitutivo de un delito de humillación a las víctimas.

El magistrado, que está en funciones de guardia, ha atendido la petición que en este sentido le realizó la asociación Dignidad y Justicia, han informado este sábado fuentes jurídicas.

El juez considera que la exhibición de esas imágenes durante la semana grande de Bilbao, a la que acude una gran cantidad de gente, puede provocar un daño a las víctimas del terrorismo y a sus familiares, por lo que procede a su prohibición.

Fuentes del departamento de Seguridad han explicado que la Ertzaintza comunicará el auto a la comparsa Txori Barrote para que ellos mismos retiren las fotografías y si no lo hacen la Policía vasca "ejecutará la orden" de la Audiencia Nacional.

