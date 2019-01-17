Público
Asturias Fallece el expresidente de Asturias Vicente Álvarez Areces a los 75 años

El senador del PSOE, que también fue alcalde de Gijón en los años 90, era un referente en el socialismo asturiano. Ha muerto repentinamente en su casa.

Vicente Alvarez Areces ofrece una rueda de prensa en el Senado. E.P.

El expresidente del Principado de Asturias y actualmente senador socialista Vicente Álvarez Areces ha fallecido este jueves por un accidente cerebro-vascular esta pasada madrugada en su casa. El secretario general de Asturias y candidato del PSOE en las próximos comicios autonómicos, Adrián Barbón, confirmaba el fallecimiento a primera hora de la mañana de este jueves.

"Con dolor, hemos recibido la noticia del fallecimiento de quién fuera Presidente del Principado de Asturias, Vicente Álvarez Areces", ha escrito en un apunte en su red social el dirigente socialista en Asturias.

Álvarez Areces, de 75 años, logró la alcaldía de Gijón en 1987, posteriormente ocupó la Presidencia del Principado de Asturias entre 1999 y 2011. Actualmente era senador y ejerció la portavocía del Grupo Socialista entre octubre de 2016 y junio de 2017

(Habrá ampliación)

