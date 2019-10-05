Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Ataque en Francia El asesino de la Prefectura de París estaba radicalizado y había planeado su ataque

El atacante compró esa misma mañana en una tienda cercana dos cuchillos, uno de ellos de 33 centímetros, y logró introducirlos en la Prefectura.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
03/10/2019 - El personal de seguridad es visto después de un ataque contra la sede de la policía en París, Francia. REUTERS / Christian Hartmann

El personal de seguridad es visto después de un ataque contra la sede de la policía en París, Francia. REUTERS / Christian Hartmann

El funcionario de la Policía que asesinó a cuatro compañeros e hirió a otro el jueves en la jefatura policial de París se había radicalizado debido a su contacto con movimientos extremistas. El ataque, asimismo, habría sido planificado, según han informado fuentes oficiales del Gobierno Francés.

El fiscal antiterrorista, Jean François Ricard, señaló en una rueda de prensa que Mickael H. compró esa misma mañana en una tienda cercana dos cuchillos, uno de ellos de 33 centímetros, y logró introducirlos en la Prefectura, tras lo cual perpetró con gran violencia sus ataques durante un recorrido de siete minutos.

Además, durante ese día intercambió hasta 33 mensajes de carácter exclusivamente religioso con su mujer, cuya detención fue prolongada este sábado por las autoridades.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad