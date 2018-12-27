Público
Ataque racista en Usera Una militante de Podemos sufre una agresión racista de un menor en un bar de Madrid

La formación morada en el distrito madrileño de Usera ha denunciado este ataque que ha tenido lugar en el conocido como 'chino facha', una cafetería condecorada por la Fundación Francisco Franco por alabar al dictador.

A la derecha, el bar conocido en el barrio como 'chino facha'/Google Maps

Podemos Usera ha denunciado la agresión racista de un menor a una militante de la formación ayer miércoles a la altura del número 143 de la calle Antonio López de Madrid, donde se encuentra el bar del conocido como el 'chino facha' de Usera. En un comunicado, el partido morado en el distrito, que no ha dado más datos sobre la agresión, ha expresado su "preocupación por la constante criminalización de las personas migrantes y racializadas en esta ciudad y especialmente en Usera por parte de algunos colectivos".

Además, ha criticado también los comportamientos y actitudes "xenófobas y discriminatorias, incluso con formas agresivas, de personas afines a estos colectivos que difunden por redes sociales, generando odio continuamente". Por ello, han exigido a la Delegación del Gobierno y a la Policía Municipal una mayor vigilancia para evitar "los focos de generación de odio" como el lugar donde se produjo la agresión, "un distrito en donde conviven desde hace años ciudadanos españoles, migrantes y racializados".

El lugar donde se produjo la agresión, al que cita Podemos, es la conocida Cafetería Oliva, cuya fachada está pintada con los colores de la bandera de España y está regentada por el Chen Xiangwei, el conocido en el barrio como 'chino facha', ya que ha sido condecorado por la Fundación Francisco Franco por alabar al dictador.

"En Podemos Usera defendemos un distrito libre de racismo y odio donde todos podamos compartir la calle sin ningún miedo", ha concluido la formación en el comunicado.

