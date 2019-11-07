El Ateneo se desmarca del acto de Falange y promete "mejor control" en eventos futuros

Los últimos ecos del polémico 'Cara al sol' todavía resuenan en el Ateneo de Madrid. Este miércoles, una semana después de que el centro acogiera el 86 aniversario de Falange Española en su seno, la organización ha querido pedir perdón y prometer "mejor control" de cara a eventos futuros. Sin embargo, al mismo tiempo se ha desmarcado del acto falangista, asegurando que el alquiler de la sala "no fue aprobado por la Junta de Gobierno ni constituye un acto propio de la institución".
"Tras visualizar las imágenes del acto, se ha acordado la revisión del procedimiento con el fin de asegurar un mejor control de aquellos actos que pudieren presentar elementos incompatibles con el espíritu del Ateneo de Madrid, los valores democráticos, constitucionales o de la defensa del librepensamiento", ha añadido.
Además, desde la Junta de Gobierno del Ateneo han lamentado "la imagen proyectada así como las sensibilidades que se hubieren podido ver afectadas" por este acto.
Pese a ser un centro privado, el Ateneo ha recibido este año 350.000 euros en subvenciones del Ayuntamieto y la Comunidad de Madrid.
El Ateneo de Madrid, institución cultural que se creó en 1835 como Ateneo Científico y Literario, acogió la tarde del 26 de octubre el acto de conmemoración del aniversario de Falange Española, que terminó con los asistentes entonando el himno 'Cara al Sol' además de otras consignas como 'Arriba España' o 'Una, grande y libre'.
Tras el acto, en el que también se pudieron ver banderas rojinegras, los asistentes se acercaron al Congreso de los Diputados portando carteles en los que se podía leer "Viva la unidad de España".
