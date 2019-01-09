La Audiencia de Barcelona ordena el ingreso en prisión de Oriol Pujol 

Una juez de la Audiencia de Barcelona ha ordenado este miércoles el ingreso en prisión del exdiputado de CiU Oriol Pujol para cumplir la pena de dos años y medio que le fue impuesta por el caso de las ITV, si bien esta resolución se puede recurrir, lo que dejaría en suspenso su entrada en la cárcel hasta que fuese firme.
Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat), la magistrada de la sección 20 de la Audiencia, encargada de resolver la ejecución de condena a Oriol Pujol, ha desestimado su petición de conmutar por trabajos en beneficio a la comunidad la pena de cárcel que le fue impuesta por usar su influencia política para favorecer a empresarios afines y cobrar comisiones ilegales en el caso de las ITV.
Sin embargo, la resolución adoptada por la magistrada se puede recurrir, lo que suspendería el ingreso efectivo en prisión del hijo menor del expresidente de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol hasta la firmeza de decisión, según el TSJCat.
[Habrá ampliación]
