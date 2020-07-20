madrid
La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha confirmado la absolución del PP de un delito de daños informáticos por la destrucción de los ordenadores que usaba el extesorero 'popular' Luis Bárcenas en la sede del partido hasta enero de 2013, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.
Así, la Audiencia ha desestimado los recursos interpuestos contra la sentencia del Juzgado de lo Penal número 31 de Madrid que absolvió al partido político y a la extesorera de la formación política Carmen Navarro, el jefe de la Asesoría Jurídica Alberto Durán y el responsable del departamento informático del partido José Manuel Moreno por daños informáticos y por el de encubrimiento por falta de pruebas.
((Habrá ampliación))
