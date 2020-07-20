Estás leyendo: La Audiencia de Madrid confirma la absolución del PP de la destrucción de los ordenadores de Bárcenas

Público
Público

Caso Bárcenas La Audiencia de Madrid confirma la absolución del PP de la destrucción de los ordenadores de Bárcenas

El tribunal desestima los recursos interpuestos contra la sentencia del Juzgado de lo Penal número 31 de Madrid que absolvió al partido político y a la extesorera de la formación política Carmen Navarro, junto a otros dos empleados por daños informáticos y por el de encubrimiento por falta de pruebas.

Mensaje de precampaña del PP en la sede de Génova 13. Fuente: PP/David Mudarra.
Mensaje de precampaña del PP en la sede de Génova 13. Fuente: PP/David Mudarra.

madrid

europa press

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha confirmado la absolución del PP de un delito de daños informáticos por la destrucción de los ordenadores que usaba el extesorero 'popular' Luis Bárcenas en la sede del partido hasta enero de 2013, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.

Así, la Audiencia ha desestimado los recursos interpuestos contra la sentencia del Juzgado de lo Penal número 31 de Madrid que absolvió al partido político y a la extesorera de la formación política Carmen Navarro, el jefe de la Asesoría Jurídica Alberto Durán y el responsable del departamento informático del partido José Manuel Moreno por daños informáticos y por el de encubrimiento por falta de pruebas.

((Habrá ampliación))

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público