El PP ha valorado este sábado que la Audiencia Nacional haya admitido a trámite su recurso contra el plan de desinformación del Gobierno ante los bulos y que los populares han llamado el "Ministerio de la Verdad".
En un tuit publicado en la cuenta oficial del PP, los populares califican de "barbaridad que el jefe de gabinete de Sánchez sea el encargado de decidir qué es verdad y qué es mentira" e insisten en que seguirán trabajando "por España y su libertad".
El pasado 26 de noviembre, el PP registró un recurso contencioso administrativo ante la Audiencia Nacional contra el plan de desinformación del Gobierno ante los bulos por considerar que busca controlar la información.
La Comisión Europea avaló el proyecto. Un portavoz del ejecutivo comunitario, Johannes Bahrke, aseguró: "No tenemos motivos para creer que se persiga la libertad de prensa en el caso español".
De esta forma, el PP recurría el mecanismo contra la desinformación aprobado por el Consejo de Seguridad Nacional y publicado el pasado 5 de noviembre en el Boletín Oficial del Estado, un procedimiento donde los populares ven un intento de controlar los medios de comunicación.
Según la orden publicada en el BOE por la se da cuenta del procedimiento de actuación, el Ejecutivo, dando cumplimiento a los requerimientos de la UE y a fin de perseguir la desinformación "que busca influir en la sociedad con intereses espurios", se compromete a monitorizar y vigilar ese tipo de información y hacer un seguimiento de su posible origen y propósito.
Al hilo de registrar este recurso, el PP inició una campaña en redes sociales, para denunciar "la censura" que, a su entender, estaba abanderando el Gobierno.
