La Audiencia Nacional admite a trámite el recurso de la Comunidad de Madrid contra las medidas del Gobierno

Ahora la Abogacía del Estado tiene un plazo de diez días hábiles para pronunciarse sobre las medidas cautelares, lo que implica que si esta agota el plazo, podría contestar el 20 de octubre y la Sala resolvería a continuación.

La presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. - EFE
Era previsible: la Audiencia Nacional ha admitido a trámite el recurso contencioso-administrativo de la Comunidad de Madrid contra la orden del Ministerio de Sanidad que recoge las nuevas restricciones de movilidad, que entraron en vigor este viernes por la noche, según fuentes del Gobierno regional.

Concede un plazo de diez días hábiles a la Abogacía del Estado para que se pronuncie sobre las medidas cautelares, lo que implica que si esta agota el plazo, podría contestar el 20 de octubre y la Sala resolvería a continuación.

En su recurso la Comunidad de Madrid considera que la orden del Gobierno supone "una agresión a las competencias" del Gobierno regional que puede resultar "contraproducente" y que "en realidad supone la aplicación de unas limitaciones propias del estado de alarma".

En el recurso se solicita que se acuerde una medida cautelar consistente en la suspensión de la Orden del ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa. De este modo, la Sala deberá escuchar a todas las partes para decidir al respecto.

Alega el Gobierno regional en su impugnación "el perjuicio que se deriva de la invasión de competencias que ha supuesto la orden mediante una utilización torticera del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud". Y concluye que "resulta más idóneo desde la perspectiva de salud pública el mantenimiento de la competencia de la Comunidad de Madrid".

La Comunidad de Madrid defiende que "no ha existido omisión o dejación de funciones, sino que, al contrario, se vienen desplegando medidas cuya eficacia está ya siendo comprobada". "Las medidas propuestas, al ampliar su ámbito de aplicación, pueden resultar contraproducentes, siendo, en términos sanitarios, más acertado el criterio que viene adoptando esta Administración", asevera.

