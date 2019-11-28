Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Caso Popular La Audiencia Nacional cita a de Guindos como testigo por el caso del Banco Popular

El vicepresidente del BCE y exministro de Economía está llamado a declarar el 2 de abril. También deberán comparecer el actual presidente de la CNMV, Sebastián Albella, su antecesora en el cargo, Elvira Rodríguez, y el gobernador del Banco de España cuando tuvieron lugar los hechos investigados, Luis María Linde. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El equipo económico de Rajoy, con Luis de Guindos a la cabeza, siempre sostuvo que el rescate no iba a costarle dinero al Estado. En la imagen, el entonces ministro de Economía con el presidente del Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE

El equipo económico de Rajoy, con Luis de Guindos a la cabeza, siempre sostuvo que el rescate no iba a costarle dinero al Estado. En la imagen, el entonces ministro de Economía con el presidente del Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE

La Audiencia Nacional ha citado a declarar como testigo por el caso del Banco Popular a Luis de Guindos, actual vicepresidente del Banco Central Europeo (BCE). El juez que instruye la causa, José Luis Calama, ha citado al exministro de Economía del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy el próximo 11 de marzo. 

Junto a de Guindos testificarán el presidente de la CNMV, Albella, su antecesora y diputada electa del PP, Rodríguez, y el exgobernador del Banco de España Luis María Linde

En una providencia dada a conocer este jueves, Calama también cita al actual presidente de la CNMV, Sebastián Albella, y a su antecesora en el cargo, la exministra Elvira Rodríguez, hoy diputada electa del PP en el Congreso de los Diputados, así como al gobernador del Banco de España cuando tuvieron lugar los hechos investigados, Luis María Linde. 

Rodríguez será la primera en declarar ante el Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 4, el próximo 4 de marzo, seguida por Linde, el 11; después será el turno de Albella, el 18, mientras que de Guindos deberá testificar el 2 de abril. 

El exministro de Economía de Rajoy ya compareció como testigo en marzo, en el juicio por la salida a Bolsa de Bankia, si bien entonces lo hizo por videoconferencia. 

Por otro lado, como fuera de Guindos, Rodríguez es otra de las ideólogas y referencias del PP en materia económica, un perfil impulsado por el líder del partido conservador, Pablo Casado, para ensalzar el perfil gestor de su formación de cara a las elecciones del 10-N. 

Albella, por su parte, acababa de tomar posesión de su cargo cuando se produjeron los hechos, y antes fue asesor legal del Popular a través del despacho Linklaters, del que era socio.


(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad