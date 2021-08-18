Estás leyendo: La Audiencia Nacional da luz verde a las devoluciones de menores a Marruecos

Público

La Audiencia Nacional da luz verde a las devoluciones de menores a Marruecos

En un auto, la Sala de lo Contencioso de la Audiencia Nacional se declara competente para resolver el recurso contra las repatriaciones del Ministerio del Interior pero a la vez rechaza acordar la suspensión cautelar de las mismas al no apreciar "violaciones de derechos", en una primera "aproximación cautelar" al asunto.

Repatriación de los menores marroquíes a través de la frontera del tarajal, Ceuta.
Repatriación de los menores marroquíes a través de la frontera del tarajal, Ceuta. Redúan / EFE

madrid

La Sala de lo Contencioso de la Audiencia Nacional ha notificado un auto en el que se declara competente para resolver el recurso presentado por la Asociación Red Española de Inmigración y Ayuda al Refugiado contra la repatriación a Marruecos de los menores no acompañados desde Ceuta y rechaza la medida cautelarísima de suspensión solicitada por la citada asociación, cuestión que puede plantearse ante los juzgados competentes de la Ciudad Autónoma de Ceuta. 

Una vez resuelta la competencia, la Sala explica que hay razones de urgencia para resolver la cautelar porque "los retornos se están produciendo en estos días", pero la rechaza porque la solicitud debe plantearse en los procedimientos previstos y regulados detalladamente en la legislación española a los que remite el Acuerdo Hispano-marroquí, "en los que cabrá, en su caso, apreciar si existen las vulneraciones de derechos fundamentales denunciadas, e impugnar, planteando las solicitudes cautelares que se consideren oportunas, bien su resolución, bien la ausencia de tales procedimientos, ante los órganos de esta jurisdicción que sean competentes y que ya tienen conocimiento de alguno de estos recursos".

En consecuencia, la Sala, que no entra en el fondo del asunto, rechaza acordar la suspensión cautelar en tanto que del acto impugnado, en una primera aproximación cautelar, no se deducen las violaciones de derechos denunciadas en relación con el acto objeto del presente recurso.

