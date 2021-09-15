Estás leyendo: La Audiencia Nacional declara que la destitución por parte de Interior del coronel Pérez de los Cobos fue legal

La Audiencia Nacional declara que la destitución por parte de Interior del coronel Pérez de los Cobos fue legal

La sentencia, ratificada por unanimidad por la Sala, sostiene que la pérdida de confianza motivó el cese del coronel al frente de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Madrid.

El coronel de la Guardia Civil Diego Pérez de los Cobos  durante su comparecencia en la comisión del Congreso sobre el caso 'Kitchen'.-Público

madrid

La batalla entre el ministro Fernando Grande-Marlaska y el coronel de la Guardia Civil Diego Pérez de los Cobos se salda, finalmente, a favor del titular de Interior. La Audiencia Nacional, en una sentencia suscrita unánimemente por todos los magistrados de la Sección Quinta de la Sala Tercera, estima el recurso de apelación formulado por el Abogado del Estado, en representación del Ministerio del Interior, y revoca la sentencia de 31 de marzo de 2021, del Juzgado Central de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 8, que había anulado la resolución del Secretario de Estado de Seguridad que dispuso el cese de Pérez de los Cobos como coronel jefe de la Comandancia de Madrid.

La sentencia distingue entre la idoneidad para ocupar el puesto y la confianza depositada por la autoridad que efectuó en su momento el nombramiento y que, ante la pérdida de dicha confianza, dispone el cese, debiendo exponerse en este último supuesto los motivos de la pérdida de confianza, pero existiendo límites a la revisión judicial, de tal modo que, descartada la existencia de desviación de poder, se constata que la decisión de cese del Sr. Pérez de los Cobos tiene suficiente motivación, habida cuenta de que "la pérdida de confianza es por la "no información" del "desarrollo", no del contenido, de "investigaciones y actuaciones" llevadas a cabo por la Guardia Civil; todo ello, en el amplio y, a veces, confuso "marco operativo y de Policía Judicial"". 

La sentencia manifiesta que "habiendo quebrado la confianza, no tiene sentido la declaración de reincorporación al destino, manteniendo al interesado en el mismo e imponiendo una relación profesional sustentada, además de en motivos reglados (idoneidad), también, en esa circunstancia subjetiva, como hemos declarado, es decir, por la pérdida de la confianza, cualidad que acompaña y mediatiza el nombramiento para dicho cargo y destino". 

