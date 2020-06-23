barcelona
El Juzgado Central de Instrucción 6 de la Audiencia Nacional investiga a cuatro personas más en la causa por presunto terrorismo dentro de la operación Judas contra los CDR en Catalunya, ha informado el colectivo de abogados Alerta Solidària este lunes en rueda de prensa ante los Juzgados de Sabadell (Barcelona).
Según ha detallado su portavoz, Xavi Pellicer, se les investiga por "pertenecer a organización terrorista" y se tratan de vecinos de las localidades de Sentmenat, Sabadell y Mollet del Vallès (Barcelona).
Han sido citados junto a otros dos detenidos durante la operación el 23 de septiembre del 2019 en la capital vallesana, que también deberán declarar, y en total son 13 investigados en la causa.
Los dos que fueron detenidos por la Guardia Civil ese 23 de septiembre todavía no habían declarado ante el juez, si bien los otros siete detenidos en esa fecha sí que pasaron ante el magistrado, que les envió a prisión preventiva varios meses.
En una comparecencia junto a los seis investigados citados, ha precisado que la justificación para citarlos es haber participado en las movilizaciones después de la publicación de la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo a los líderes independentistas, el 14 de octubre de 2019, así como "conocer algunas de las personas investigadas o ser cercano".
Los seis citados deberán declarar ante el juez, de forma telemática, el martes 30 de junio, en los juzgados de Sabadell y Mollet del Vallès, aunque, como ha indicado Pellicer, aún no se ha tenido acceso a la documentación del caso y, por tanto, "se vuelve a vulnerar el derecho a la defensa".
Ha subrayado que estas peticiones de comparecer ante el juez son de Fiscalía y ha cargado contra el Gobierno, además de recordar que se trata de "una operación política, oportunista y con la intención de perseguir el independentismo y de provocar el miedo", además de calificar de terrorismo cualquier disidencia contra el Estado.
El portavoz ha recalcado que se exige el archivo de la causa, "porque no hay ningún tipo de fundamento jurídico" y, tal y como ha determinado, no se han encontrado pruebas de poseer explosivos.
Pellicer ha dicho que la instrucción de este caso debería haber acabado en marzo y que estos escritos se redactaron justo ante del confinamiento de la población, por eso ha previsto que esté casi "agotada".
Ante estas nuevas imputaciones, se han convocado este lunes concentraciones a las 20 horas en Sabadell, Mollet del Vallès, Sentmenat y Folgueroles (Barcelona).
