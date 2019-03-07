Público
La Audiencia Nacional no ve terrorismo en la agresión de Altsasu

El tribunal confirma las penas de hasta 13 años de cárcel pero ratifica el "agravante por discriminación ideológica" para los condenados.

Vista de la reunión de la Sala de Apelación de la Audiencia Nacional, que revisa la sentencia que condenó a penas de entre 2 y 13 años de cárcel a ocho acusados de participar en la agresión a dos guardias civiles y sus parejas en Altsasu. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

La Sala de Apelaciones de la Audiencia Nacional tiene previsto dictar este jueves la sentencia sobre las agresiones de Altsasu (Navarra) a dos guardias civiles y sus parejas en un bar. El tribunal confirma las penas de prisión de entre 2 y 13 años para los condenados excepto en el caso de Iñaki Abad, para quien se reducen tres años de condena.

El tribunal descarta el delito de terrorismo pero ratifica el “agravante por discriminación ideológica” para los condenados y lo compara con “algunos ataques a juristas o políticos en Catalunya”, según adelanta la Cadena SER.

La sección primera de lo Penal condenó en junio a los ocho acusados por delitos de atentado a agentes de la autoridad, lesiones, desórdenes públicos y amenazas, pero, en contra del criterio de la Fiscalía, descartó que fueran de carácter terrorista pese a la "notabilísima gravedad de los hechos".

