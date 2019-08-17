Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Aste Nagusia La Audiencia Nacional ordena retirar fotos de presos de ETA de una txosna de Bilbao, que responde con un "censurado"

La comparsa bilbaína 'Txorri Barrote' mantiene el cartel. El juez considera que las fotografías pueden provocar daño a las víctimas del terrorismo y a sus familiares.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del cartel de la comparsa Txori Barrote que la Audiencia Nacional ha ordenado retirar. - EUROPA PRESS

Imagen del cartel de la comparsa Txori Barrote que la Audiencia Nacional ha ordenado retirar. - EUROPA PRESS

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Alejandro Abascal ha ordenado retirar de forma inmediata unas fotografías de presos de ETA expuestas en la caseta de la comparsa Txori-Barrote de las fiestas de Bilbao al considerar que puede ser constitutivo de un delito de humillación a las víctimas. 

La comparsa ha respondido manteniendo el cartel con las fotografías si bien ha colocado sobre las caras de los reclusos la palabra "censored" (censurado).

El magistrado, que está en funciones de guardia, ha atendido la petición que en este sentido le realizó la asociación Dignidad y Justicia, han informado este sábado fuentes jurídicas.

El juez considera que la exhibición de esas imágenes durante la semana grande de Bilbao, a la que acude una gran cantidad de gente, puede provocar un daño a las víctimas del terrorismo y a sus familiares, por lo que procede a su prohibición.

Fuentes del departamento de Seguridad han explicado que la Ertzaintza comunicará el auto a la comparsa Txori Barrote para que ellos mismos retiren las fotografías y si no lo hacen la Policía vasca "ejecutará la orden" de la Audiencia Nacional.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad