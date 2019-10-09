La expectación ante la declaración de Cristina Cifuentes como imputada en Púnica era máxima, pero un micro abierto ha obligado a paralizarla cuando pasaban casi 50 minutos de su arranque.
"La única forma [de solucionarlo] es arrancar los cables", ha dicho el juez, evidentemente molesto. Antes había planteado "desalojar" la sala de prensa
Un fallo técnico -"Desconfiguración técnica", según fuentes de la Audiencia- en su sede ha provocado que la declaración de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, secreta al estar en fase de instrucción, se escuchase en la sala de prensa de esta sede. El error fue notificado en dos ocasiones, pero en ningún momento fue posible solventarlo.
La comparecencia de Cifuentes arrancaba poco después de las 17.00 horas, y desde el principio su voz era reproducida por los altavoces de estas dependencias.
En torno a las 17.50 horas, el juez Manuel García Castellón ha planteado la posibilidad de cambiar de sala, cuando ya se había interrumpido la declaración de Cifuentes hasta en dos ocasiones. "La única forma [de solucionarlo] es arrancar los cables", ha dicho el juez, evidentemente molesto. Anteriormente había planteado "desalojar" la sala de prensa.
Pasadas las 18.15 horas, desde la Audiencia ha confirmado que el juez ha optado por cambiar de sala para reanudar las declaraciones, lo que significa que constará lo declarado anteriormente por la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid.
