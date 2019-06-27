Vox ha presentado este jueves una querella criminal en la Audiencia Nacional contra el expresidente el Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero en la que le acusa de, entre otros, de un delito de "colaboración con banda armada" y ha anunciado que no participara en el homenaje a las víctimas del terrorismo que organiza este mediodía el Congreso de los Diputados.
El encargado de realizar este anuncio ha sido el presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, en una rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido en la Cámara Baja después de que su formación formalizara la presentación de esta querella.
En concreto, Vox acusa a Zapatero de colaboración con banda terrorista, revelación de secretos y omisión del deber de perseguir los delitos, por supuestamente haber alertado de detenciones de etarras en Francia durante la negociación que su Gobierno mantuvo con la banda terrorista.
"Nuestro único acto de homenaje a las víctimas del terrorismo será contribuir a que se haga justicia", ha señalado Abascal, quien además ha cuestionado que ERC, PNV e "incluso Bildu" vayan a participar del minuto de silencio por las víctimas.
"No tiene ni pies ni cabeza"
Tras el anuncio de Abascal, el PNV ha desdeñado este jueves la decisión de Vox: "No tiene ni pies ni cabeza", ha comentado el portavoz del PNV en el Congreso, Aitor Esteban.
Así lo ha señalado Esteban a su llegada al Congreso para participar en el homenaje anual que la Cámara Baja rinde a las víctimas del terrorismo desde 2010, un acto al que Vox, que por primera vez tiene representación en la Carrera de San Jerónimo, ha decidido no acudir.
