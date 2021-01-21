Estás leyendo: La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid apremia al juez Escalonilla para que precise el delito que imputa a Podemos

PODEMOS

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid apremia al juez Escalonilla para que precise el delito que imputa a Podemos

En el mismo auto, ratifica la decisión del titular del juzgado 42 de Madrid de mantener como investigada a la formación morada por presunto delito electoral por un contrato con la consultora Neurona para las elecciones de 2019, pero le urge a concretar los delitos para no provocar "indefensión" al partido.

La formación política que dirige Pablo Iglesias ha sido imputada como persona jurídica en la causa que investiga las cuentas del partido.- ARCHIVO

MADRID

PÚBLICO

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha ratificado la decisión del juez del caso 'Neurona' de mantener a Podemos como investigado por presuntos delito electoral y de financiación ilegal, pero al mismo tiempo ha urgido al instructor, Juan José Escalonilla, para que concrete el delito o delitos que cabe imputar a la formación morada para evitar que la investigación pueda prolongarse "innecesariamente".

En un auto fechado el 15 de diciembre, la Audiencia Provincial ha desestimado el recurso de apelación presentado por Podemos contra el auto del 10 de septiembre en el que el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción Número 42 de Madrid, Juan José Escalonilla, se ratificó en su decisión de investigar a la organización política por dichos delitos, tal y como ya había acordado en una providencia anterior del 28 de julio.

El juez Escalonilla ha archivado ya tres de las cuatro causas que mantenía contra Podemos a raíz de la denuncia de José Manuel Calvente, abogado despedido por la formación morada. En estos momentos, solo mantiene viva la investigación sobre el partido por el contrato firmado con la consultora política Neurona para las elecciones generales del 28 de abril de 2019, al sospechar que pudo ser el contrato de 363.000 euros con la firma Neurona un contrato simulado para desviar dinero de las cuentas de Podemos.

En el auto, al que ha tenido acceso Público, la Audiencia Provincial apremia al juez Escalonilla "para evitar que pueda prolongarse innecesariamente la investigación sobre el partido político Podemos en su posición de investigado, en aras de su derecho a la tutela judicial efectiva sin indefensión".

