La Audiencia de València absuelve a todos los acusados por el caso del Palau de les Arts

No ha considerado suficientemente acreditado ninguno de los delitos por los que les acusó la Fiscalía, que en la última sesión redujo considerablemente la petición de penas.

Palau de Les Arts de València.
Valencia

EFE

La Audiencia de València ha absuelto al exdirector financiero del Palau de les Arts Ernesto Moreno y a los empresarios Joaquín Maldonado, José Antonio Noguera y Pablo Broseta de los delitos de prevaricación y malversación, por los que estaban acusados por diferentes gestiones con el coliseo operístico.

Según han confirmado fuentes judiciales, la sección segunda de la Audiencia no ha considerado suficientemente acreditado ninguno de los delitos por los que acusó la Fiscalía, que en la última sesión del juicio redujo considerablemente la petición de penas, llegaron a pedir, en un principio, hasta siete años de cárcel.

En esta causa también estuvo procesada la exintendente del Palau de les Arts, Helga Schmidt, si bien su posible responsabilidad penal quedó extinguida tras su fallecimiento el pasado mes de septiembre.

En el fallo la Audiencia de València considera que las pruebas mostradas por la fiscalía no son suficientes para demostrar que existía una "conciencia de ilicitud" en la contratación de la empresa Patrocini y la organización del festival Viva Europa. "La prueba practicada no avala la existencia de desviación de fondos a fines distintos que a pagar servicios que se habían hecho o se iban a hacer dentro de una relación regulada contractualmente", concluyen.

