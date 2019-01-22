La Mesa del Congreso ha rechazado este martes la admisión a trámite de las peticiones de Unidos Podemos para llamar al Congreso tanto a la exvicepresidenta María Teresa Fernández de la Vega como al expresidente del BBVA Francisco González y al consejero delegado del banco José Ignacio Goirigolzarri por el espionaje encargado en su día al comisario José Manuel Villarejo.
PP, PSOE y Cs han denegado las solicitudes de comparecencia registradas la pasada semana tras publicarse en Moncloa.com y El Confidencial noticias sobre las escuchas que grabó Villarejo por encargo del BBVA en 2005, cuando la constructora Sacyr trataba de tomar el control del banco.
En una de esas conversaciones, la entonces vicepresidenta del Gobierno habla con un directivo del Banco Santander sobre el caso de las cesiones de crédito que afectaba a su entonces presidente, Emilio Botín, y le adelantó que ese tema se iba a arreglar; de hecho, el caso fue finalmente archivado al no acusar la Fiscalía. Por eso Izquierda Unida exigió hace unos días la comparecencia de Fernández de la Vega, que actualmente preside el Consejo de Estado.
Y, por otro lado, Podemos reclamó la comparecencia de quienes entonces dirigían el BBVA; Francisco González, que dejó la presidencia y ocupa un puesto honorario; y José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, que era consejero delegado y que actualmente preside Bankia.
Pero la Mesa del Congreso, con el voto en contra de Unidos Podemos, ha rechazado tramitar esas peticiones de comparecencia aplicando la doctrina habitual de los servicios jurídicos de la Cámara, según indicaron a Europa Press fuentes parlamentarias.
Y es que se entiende que el control parlamentario se dirige al Gobierno en ejercicio y no a antiguos altos cargos como Fernández de la Vega, ni a responsables de entidades privadas que ni siquiera están obligados a comparecer (salvo que les llame una comisión de investigación).
