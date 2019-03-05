Público
El auge de la ultraderecha Hogar Social se registra como partido político y apunta a las elecciones del 28-A

Su líder indiscutible, Melisa Domínguez, ha realizado el trámite ante el ministerio del Interior. 

Melisa Domínguez, líder de Hogar Social Madrid, (en el centro de la imagen) en un reparto de alimentos. MATTIA MARZORATI

El grupo de ultraderecha Hogar Social se ha constituido como partido político. Así consta en el Registro de Partidos Políticos del Ministerio del Interior desde el pasado 28 de febrero, según informal eldiario.es en una información firmada por Aitor Rivero y Carlos del Castillo. 

De acuerdo con esta información, Melisa Domínguez, la líder indiscutible de Hogar Social, fue la encargada de realizar el trámite. Ya el pasado mes de noviembre Domínguez afirmó que este grupo ultra estaba preparado para conformarse como partido político. Dicho y hecho. 

Según consta en los datos del ministerio del Interior, la sede del partido político Hogar Social (HS) estará en Granada. La intención, según ha confesado Domínguez, es presentarse a las elecciones de este año, aunque no especifica cuáles. Sus estatutos, según eldiario.es, "establecen la posibilidad de crear, por acuerdo del Consejo Nacional, delegaciones territoriales de ámbito municipal, provincial o autonómico". 

Hogar Social y su líder han ido adquiriendo notoriedad en los últimos meses después de darse a conocer por ocupar edificios vacíos en Madrid y dar asistencia a personas sin recursos. La Fiscalía solicita tres años de prisión para Domínguez por un delito de incitación al odio, en concreto por islamofobia, por su ataque a la mezquita de la M-30 en marzo de 2016 y su difusión en redes sociales.

Además, Hogar Social y la coalición ADÑ, formada por la Falange Española de las JONS, Democracia Nacional y Alternativa Española, se sumaron a la concentración en la plaza de Colón contra la política del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez en Catalunya el pasado mes de febrero.

