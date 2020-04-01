Estás leyendo: Garzón denuncia la subida del precio de algunos productos y servicios por la pandemia

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, ha denunciado que los precios y facturas de algunos servicios básicos como las funerarias están llevando una "adición" de hasta 2.000 euros.

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón
El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, / EFE

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, ha denunciado en una comparecencia junto con el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, el alza "absolutamente aberrante", en plena pandemia del coronavirus, de los precios de algunos productos y servicios básicos como los prestados por las funerarias o los geles desinfectantes de manos como las mascarillas

Desde el ministerio ha indicado que estos actos pertenecen a empresas que "desgraciadamente" aprovechan esta situación para "especular" su importe y lucrase a costa de ello.

Por ello, Garzón ha afirmado que el Ministerio de Consumo viene advirtiendo durante estas semanas cómo algunas empresas privadas "han aprovechado la pandemia y el momento de dolor" que vive España para "elevar de forma indiscriminada y espectacularmente" los precios y facturas de los servicios que ofrecen con una "adición" de hasta 2.000 euros "en algunos casos" como las funerarias.

Como respuesta, desde el Ejecutivo ha afirmado que se tomarán medidas al respecto ya que existe una "necesidad de actuar" como fijar las tarifas funerarias a las mismas que tenían el pasado 14 de marzo, entre otras.

