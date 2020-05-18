madrid
El Gobierno mantendrá la prestación extraordinaria por cese de actividad por la pandemia de la covid-19 hasta el 30 de junio y estudiará cómo ampliarla para algunos sectores, como el turismo, más allá de esa fecha para ir acomodando la prestación.
El Gobierno está viendo cómo calibrar esta ayuda con "unas características de gradualidad similares"
Según ha explicado el ministro de Inclusión y Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá, el Gobierno está viendo cómo calibrar esta ayuda con "unas características de gradualidad similares" a las que se han aprobado para ampliar los ERTE por fuerza mayor hasta el 30 de junio desligándolos del estado de alarma.
Según la normativa vigente, los autónomos beneficiarios de la prestación, 1,3 millones, seguirán percibiéndola hasta el último día del mes que finalice el estado de alarma.
Sobre la situación del empleo en mayo, el ministro ha avanzado que se ve recuperación de la afiliación en sectores como la construcción, que ya ha recuperado 60.000 de los 150.000 empleos destruidos en marzo. "Para la magnitud del parón, la destrucción de empleo es moderada", ha apuntado.
