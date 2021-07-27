El Tribunal de Cuentas duda de la legalidad de los avales de la Generalitat y pide un informe urgente

madridActualizado:
El Tribunal de Cuentas duda sobre la legalidad de los avales del Instituto Catalán de Finanzas (ICF) para cubrir la fianza de 5,4 millones de euros a los ex altos cargos de la Generalitat encausados por promocionar el "procés" en el exterior con dinero público y ha pedido un informe urgente a la Abogacía del Estado.
En una nota de prensa, el Tribunal de Cuentas señala tiene dudas sobre la suficiencia y legalidad de los avales, "esencialmente sobre si pueden o no amparar posibles responsabilidades contables por dolo o culpa grave, que asume la propia Administración Autonómica perjudicada".
Por ello, la Delegada Instructora del Tribunal de Cuentas ha solicitado a la Presidencia de la Sección de Enjuiciamiento un informe de la Abogacía del Estado.
El plazo para presentar los avales a las fianzas impuestas expiraba la medianoche de ayer y el Tribunal de Cuentas debe decidir si los acepta, toda vez que provienen del ICF, organismo perteneciente al gobierno de la Generalitat catalana. El viernes pasado el Tribunal de Cuentas recibió los avales de 29 de los 34 encausados por vía telemática.
