Ávila La candidata de Podemos a la alcaldía de Ávila fue condenada a 30 años por ser cómplice de asesinato

Su novio y un amigo mataron a un joven de 24 años como venganza por la presunta violación. Baeza facilitó el arma.

Pilar Baeza. EFE

La candidata de Podemos a la alcaldía de Ávila de Podemos, Pilar Baeza, elegida en primarias, fue condenada 30 años de cárcel por ser cómplice de asesinato, de los que cumplió siete en la abulense cárcel de Brieva, según ha publicado El Español.

Con 23 años, el 8 de septiembre de 1985, ayudó al asesinato en Leganés (Madrid) de un joven que presuntamente la había violado y al que mataron su novio y un amigo, con la colaboración de ella, que prestó un arma de la armería propiedad de sus padres.

El cadáver del joven fue encontrado tres meses después
en un pozo

El novio de Baeza y otro amigo pegaron cuatro tiros a bocajarro a un joven de 24, cuyo cadáver fue encontrado tres meses después en un pozo en Villanueva de Perales (Madrid), en un hecho a modo de venganza por la presunta violación. Según la sentencia, ella fue condenada por facilitar el arma, escogida entre las que se encontraban en el establecimiento de sus padres, relata la información.

Baeza, que fue portavoz de la Plataforma de Afectados por las Preferentes, concurrió a las primarias para elegir secretario local de Podemos en Ávila a finales de 2018, siendo derrotada por Óscar Rodríguez. Poco después, ambos aspirantes volvieron a enfrentarse en las primarias para elegir candidato a la alcaldía, imponiéndose Baeza.

