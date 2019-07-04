El único edil de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Badajoz, Alejandro Vélez, formará parte del equipo de gobierno y designará asesor y administrativo a los líderes de la formación de ultraderecha en la comunidad autónoma, Juan Antonio Morales y Antonio Pozo, que no consiguieron entrar en la Asamblea de Extremadura.
El alcalde de Badajoz, Francisco Javier Fragoso, del PP, ha dado a conocer este jueves su nuevo equipo de gobierno, conformado por 14 integrantes y en el que estarán tanto los cuatro concejales de Cs como el único edil de Vox.
Alejandro Vélez reclamaba una concejalía dentro del acuerdo para investir a Fragoso como alcalde durante los dos primeros años de legislatura, ya que después asumirá el cargo el número 1 de Cs, Ignacio Gragera, tal y como consensuaron PP y Ciudadanos.
El concejal de Vox, que había pedido una concejalía del "decoro" para mejorar el mantenimiento de la ciudad, asumirá las áreas de Limpieza Viaria y Recogida de Residuos Sólidos Urbanos, Coordinación de Poblados y Parque Móvil Municipal.
Para ejercer estas funciones, designará como asesor a Juan Antonio Morales, candidato de Vox a la Presidencia de la Junta de Extremadura; y como administrativo a Antonio Pozo, número dos en la lista por la provincia de Badajoz para el Parlamento regional, donde la formación de ultraderecha no obtuvo representación en las elecciones del pasado 26 de mayo.
