El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona retira la pancarta con el lazo amarillo

La decisión se produce después de la Junta Electoral de Barcelona considerara que durante los periodos electorales los poderes públicos están obligados a mantener la neutralidad política.

Retirada de la pancarta con un lazo amarillo en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.SCC

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona ha retirado la pancarta con un lazo amarillo a requerimiento de la Junta Electoral de Barcelona, han informado fuentes municipales.

La Junta Electoral decidió el viernes requerir a la alcaldesa, Ada Colau, retirar el símbolo, aceptando la reclamación planteada por Societat Civil Catalana (SCC) en una denuncia, y el consistorio lo quitó el viernes por la noche.

El organismo ha considerado en un acuerdo que durante los periodos electorales los poderes públicos están obligados a mantener la neutralidad política.

Ha señalado que deben abstenerse de "colocar en edificios públicos u otros lugares de titularidad pública, así como en los locales electorales, símbolos que puedan considerarse partidistas" y retirar los ya colocados.

Ha añadido que el lazo amarillo "vulnera flagrantemente" la neutralidad del Ayuntamiento porque no representa la ideología de la totalidad de la ciudadanía.

Por otra parte, la Junta Electoral de Zona ha ordenado al Ayuntamiento de Berga (provincia de Barcelona) la retirada de la estelada que cuelga en la fachada del consistorio. Tal y como informa NacióBerguedà, por el momento los diferentes representantes políticos se han reunido este sábado con el fin de consensuar una respuesta antes del lunes 30 de septiembre a las 2 de la tarde, fecha y hora en la que se emplaza al Ayuntamiento a que retire la estelada y demás "simbolos partidistas"

