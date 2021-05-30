Estás leyendo: El ayuntamiento barcelonés de Sant Adrià cierra una playa para analizar posible contaminación en la arena fruto de la actividad industrial

Público
Público

Barcelona El ayuntamiento barcelonés de Sant Adrià cierra una playa para analizar posible contaminación en la arena fruto de la actividad industrial

Desde el año 2018, el Ayuntamiento de Sant Adrià está estudiando el estado del suelo en espacios "potencialmente contaminantes" del municipio.

Mascarilla playa
Una mujer utiliza la mascarilla en la playa. Atienza / EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Sant Adrià de Besòs (Barcelona) ha cerrado la playa del Litoral del municipio para analizar la posible presencia de elementos contaminantes en la arena, que pueden suponer un riesgo para la salud, debido a la actividad industrial que durante años ha existido en la zona.

En un comunicado, el consistorio ha informado de que la playa permanece cerrada desde ayer de forma "cautelar y provisional" a la espera de conocer los informes definitivos sobre la presencia de elementos contaminantes.

Desde el año 2018, el Ayuntamiento de Sant Adrià está estudiando el estado del suelo en espacios "potencialmente contaminantes" del municipio, entre ellos el frente litoral, donde históricamente operaban numerosas industrias.

Un informe encargado el año pasado al Consorcio del Besòs sobre el estado de la playa del Litoral concluyó que la capa superficial de la arena no entrañaba ningún riesgo para la salud de las personas, aunque esa situación podría cambiar en caso de que la arena se viera afectada por movimientos de tierra u otros fenómenos atmosféricos.

Según el consistorio, durante este año varios temporales han afectado el estado de la playa, por lo que el Ayuntamiento encargó un nuevo estudio que determinara si puede estar contaminada.

Ese informe revela que una zona de la playa puede contener elementos que supongan riesgos para la salud, por lo que el consistorio ha decidido cerrarla temporalmente a la espera del resultado de los nuevos estudios encargados al Consorcio del Besòs y a la Agencia Catalana de Residuos.

La playa permanecerá cerrada hasta que el Ayuntamiento no disponga de los informes definitivos, "de forma preventiva y priorizando la protección de la salud de las personas", añade el comunicado del consistorio.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público