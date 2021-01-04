El Ayuntamiento de Cádiz retira un busto de Juan Carlos I en la avenida que llevaba su nombre

madrid
El Ayuntamiento de Cádiz ha retirado un busto del rey emérito Juan Carlos I a primera hora de este lunes. La estatua estaba situada en la avenida que llevaba su nombre y que inauguró el PP. La avenida será renombrada como 'Avenida de la Sanidad Pública' por el gobierno municipal de José María González, alias 'Kichi'.
El alcalde ha calificado la medida como necesaria tras conocerse "la huida del rey emérito de España a otro país" que pone de manifiesto "la extrema fragilidad de la institución monárquica". El busto había sido 'graffiteado' semanas atrás.
Según el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), a fecha de 1 de mayo de 2020 existían en España 637 vías públicas bautizadas como «Rey Juan Carlos», «Juan Carlos I» o «Juan Carlos de Borbón». Badajoz (50), Toledo (48) y Murcia (44) son las provincias donde más se repite el nombre.
El Ayuntamiento de Cádiz se suma a una lista de municipios que están rebautizando las calles, parques, avenidas y edificios y retirando símbolos y medallas, que en su momento se inauguraron en honor al monarca.
