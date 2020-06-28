El Ayuntamiento de Cádiz retira este lunes la bandera LGTBI por orden judicial

cádiz
El Ayuntamiento de Cádiz tiene previsto arriar este lunes la bandera LGTBI+ que ondea en uno de los mástiles de su fachada principal siguiendo la resolución judicial que dispone la retirada de la misma, como medida cautelar. La bandera fue izada hace una semana con motivo de la Semana del Orgullo.
En concreto, el Consistorio ha convocado la retirada de la bandera a las 19.00 horas de este lunes, y ha indicado que posteriormente se la entregará a los colectivos que han convocado a esa hora una concentración ante el Ayuntamiento.
Da el Ayuntamiento gaditano cumplimiento así a la resolución del Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 1 de Cádiz, dictada tras la presentación de una denuncia por la Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos, y que, como ha informado con anterioridad, está siendo analizada por los servicios jurídicos municipales.
