"Todos nos comprometemos a trabajar para que Galapagar sea un municipio libre de odio y discriminación", ha añadido la Corporación local.

Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias en una imagen de archivo. EP.

El Ayuntamiento de Galapagar ha publicado un manifiesto en el que se condena "cualquier tipo de manifestación o acoso" frente a la vivienda privada del vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, y la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero.

Según ha explicado el Consistorio en un comunicado, defiende "la libertad de expresión y de manifestación", pero considera que las concentraciones diarias frente a la casa de estos miembros del Gobierno se ha convertido en "una situación insostenible para ellos y para todos los residentes de esa calle y colindantes".

"No son deseables en un Estado de Derecho por vulnerar la intimidad personal y el derecho al respeto de su vida privada y familiar", ha expuesto. Es por ello que ha solicitado una "respuesta firme" que ponga fin a esta situación.

"Todos nos comprometemos a trabajar para que Galapagar sea un municipio libre de odio y discriminación; y el diálogo, la convivencia vecinal y el respeto mutuo sean lo habitual en nuestro municipio", ha añadido la Corporación local, compuesta por PSOE, C's, Unidas por Galapagar y Más Madrid Galapagar; que han pedido el "cese" de las concentraciones.

