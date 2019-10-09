Público
Catalunya El Ayuntamiento de Girona retira la pancarta en apoyo a los presos del 'procés'

La Junta Electoral de Zona había ordenado retirar el cartel antes de las 9:15 horas.

Fotografía de archivo de la alcaldesa de Girona, Marta Madrenas, y el president catalán, Quim Torra, en la catedral de Girona. /EFE

La pancarta en favor de los presos independentistas que el ayuntamiento de Girona debía retirar antes de las 9:15 horas de este miércoles por orden de la Junta Electoral de Zona (JEZ) ha sido descolgada a primera hora de la mañana.

Aunque el sindicato Intersindical-CSC había apuntado a las 7:30 como el momento en que se cumpliría con el requerimiento de la JEZ, la operación se ha llevado a cabo con anterioridad, y ahora se está pendiente de si la alcaldesa, Marta Madrenas, de JxCat, la sustituye por otra.

Madrenas había cambiado en los pasados comicios la lona en favor de los presos por otra con el lema "Libertad de expresión", pero en esta ocasión se prohíbe durante el periodo electoral colgar en la fachada del ayuntamiento cualquier tipo de pancarta o símbolo.

En todo caso, Intersindical-CSC se ha comprometido a exhibir diariamente a las puertas del consistorio gerundense entre las 12:00 y las 12:10 la pancarta que sustituiría a la que se ha descolgado este miércoles.

El pasado día 4, el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, también ordenó que se retirarán los símbolos independentistas, en virtud de lo acordado por la Junta Electoral Central. Sin embargo y pese a acatar la orden de la JEC, Quim Torra presentó un recurso de reposición ante la propia JEC en el que pidió que se suspendiera la orden de retirar lazos amarillos y otros símbolos "partidistas". 

