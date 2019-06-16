El nuevo alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha asegurado en una entrevista en el diario El Mundo que no sería descabellado que Vox obtuviese algún tipo de responsabilidad dentro del Gobierno del Ayuntamiento de la capital. "Está claro que en algunos distritos sí va a entrar Vox", declara.
Almeida ve con naturalidad que acaben obteniendo algún cargo público: "Van a solicitar algún distrito y que van a tener algún tipo de proporcionalidad en relación a los votos que han tenido respecto del presupuesto y respecto a determinados entes", declara.
"Tiene lógica que Vox pueda participar en cuestiones del equipo de Gobierno", asegura Almeida. A su vez, el primer edil cuenta durante la entrevista que las conversaciones con Ciudadanos y Vox no corrieron peligro de romperse en ningún momento: "La negociación nunca dejó de avanzar, y eso a mí me daba esperanzas para que al final, como pasó, llegáramos a un acuerdo, jamás hubo un obstáculo infranqueable.
Sobre la propuesta que Vox ha lanzado de soterrar Gran Vía y producir un túnel subterráneo, el nuevo alcalde se muestra más cauto: "Somos conscientes de que hay dificultades de carácter técnico importantes para poder acometer ese túnel"
