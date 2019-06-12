La alcaldesa de Madrid en funciones y candidata de Más Madrid, Manuela Carmena, descarta que la plataforma dé sus votos este sábado en el pleno de investidura a la candidata de Cs, Begoña Villacís, algo que tendría sentido "hace diez o doce días" pero no ahora, ante "los pactos de la extrema derecha con el PP y Cs pactando con ambos grupos".

Tras el pleno extraordinario de actas, Carmena ha indicado a la prensa la "responsabilidad que pueden tener determinadas actuaciones", como el hecho de que "se traiga al Ayuntamiento a personas que han comparado el movimiento LGTB con un chiringuito", como ha hecho Vox, algo "enormemente irresponsable, preocupante y que habría que evitar".

Más Madrid es el grupo mayoritario tras ganar las elecciones del 26 de mayo pero eso no impedirá que un gobierno de las tres derechas alcance la Alcaldía

Carmena no ha obviado que Más Madrid es el grupo mayoritario tras ganar las elecciones del 26 de mayo pero eso no impedirá que un gobierno de las tres derechas alcance la Alcaldía. "Quiero constatar la enorme responsabilidad, la gran trascendencia que tiene que haya grupos de la derecha que decidan apoyar una barbaridad como la que he oído estos días como comparar el movimiento LGTBi con un chiringuito, lo que indica la falta de conocimiento, de preparación y de sentimiento de práctica democrática", ha subrayado.

"Como está decidido insisto en llamar a la responsabilidad de quien ha tomado esa decisión (en referencia a los pactos de la derecha) y si a partir de ahora se pudiera sugerir cualquier alternativa ya la veríamos", ha declarado.

