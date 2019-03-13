Público
Ayuntamiento de Madrid Carmena reduce la deuda de Madrid un 54% y ahorra 87 millones de euros en intereses

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha abonado 1109 millones de euros de préstamos. Sin esta devolución adelantada, los pasivos en circulación del consistorio todavía superarían los 3.500 millones de euros. La deuda actual es de 2703 millones de euros.

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena./ EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha cerrado el ejercicio de 2018 con una deuda de 2703 millones de euros. Esto quiere decir que el consistorio de Manuela Carmena la ha reducido hasta un 54% desde el inicio de su mandato y, de este modo, la ha llevado hasta su nivel más bajo desde el año 2004, según ha adelantado El Confidencial

Los motivos de este desendeudamiento han sido, por una parte, el superávit que gestiona el consistorio madrileño desde 2013 y, por otra, la restricción del gasto público que viene impuesto por la Ley de Estabilidad aprobada en 2012 por el exministro de Hacienda Cristóbal Montoro. Así, Carmena ha abonado 1.109 millones de euros de préstamos que han permitido ahorrar 87 millones de euros en intereses. Sin esta devolución adelantada, los pasivos en circulación del ayuntamiento todavía superarían los 3.500 millones de euros.

La reducción de intereses permitiría financiar la construcción de 29 escuelas infantiles

Gracias a estas medidas —crecimiento de los ingresos tributarios y  las restricciones presupuestarias— el Ayuntamiento cerró el año con un superávit de 1.000 millones de euros. Según ha informado El Confidencial, la imposibilidad de emplear este remanente para elevar el gasto llevó a Ahora Madrid a negociar con la banca la devolución anticipada de una parte de la deuda. Esto ha supuesto la  reducción de intereses que permitiría financiar la construcción de 29 escuelas infantiles.

La alternativa para Carmena era esperar al vencimiento de estos bonos y mantener su remanente en depósitos. Sin embargo, con los tipos de interés en mínimos históricos, impuestos por el Banco Central Europeo, el consistorio se gastaría más en intereses de lo que ingresa por el rendimiento de sus depósitos. Así, la amortización anticipada permite mejorar el saldo de este ahorro.

