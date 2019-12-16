Público
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid impulsará la tauromaquia con 30.000 euros

El alcalde José Luis Martínez Almeida tiene la intención de recuperar los premios taurinos de San Isidro, que dejaron de otorgarse en 2014 y la escuela taurina Marcial Lalanda, donde el anterior consistorio eliminó el uso de animales.

Alumnos en la escuela de tauromaquia de Madrid Marcial Lalanda.

José Luis Martínez-Almeida como alcalde el Ayuntamiento de Madrid quiere dar un impulso a la tauromaquia con una inversión en 2020 de 30.000 euros y recuperando los premios taurinos de San Isidro, que dejaron de otorgarse en 2014.

El Consistorio pretende además recuperar la escuela taurina Marcial Lalanda, donde el anterior equipo municipal eliminó el uso de animales, y que vuelva a la venta del Batán con una gestión indirecta, según ha señalado el coordinador general de Cultura Ángel Rodríguez.

Además, Madrid difundirá esta actividad en sus canales de información y quiere suscribir un convenio con la Comunidad de Madrid para dar proyección a la tauromaquia, como, defiende el equipo municipal, es su deber al ser considerado un bien de interés cultural en la Comunidad de Madrid.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, también ha defendido en anteriores ocasiones la tauromaquia asegurando que "no va a morir" frente a "cualquier moda antitaurina y al acoso liberticida de lo políticamente correcto".

La decisión ha provocado la crítica del edil de Más Madrid Luis Cueto, quien ha recordado que cuando Ahora Madrid eliminó la ayuda a la tauromaquia y quiso cerrar la escuela Martín Lalanda se encontró con unos ocupas, puesto que los anteriores concesionarios no querían devolver las llaves.

Además, el concejal de Más Madrid ha asegurado que deberían ser los bodegueros, los criadores y "los millonarios que viven del toro" quienes "aporten la pasta". Una aseveración que ha negado el coordinador general, al recordar que la ley 18/2013 recoge que son los poderes quienes deben financiar la tauromaquia en su condición de patrimonio cultural.

