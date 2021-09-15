El Ayuntamiento de Madrid veta la participación presencial de los vecinos en los plenos de los distritos

madrid
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid, formado por Ciudadanos y el Partido Popular, ha aprobado este lunes un decreto que regula la participación ciudadana presencial en los Plenos de las juntas de distritos, dejando de lado a los vecinos los cuales solo podrán intervenir vía escrita.
Según el BOAM a fecha 13 de septiembre, la Concejal Delegada de Coordinación Territorial, Transparencia y Participación Ciudadana, Silvia Saavedra, ha decretado la exclusión presencial de los vecinos y asociaciones por la crisis sanitaria derivada del covid-19. Esta medida aparece justo cuando estos espacios podrán copar el 100% de su aforo a partir del 1 de octubre.
Las asociaciones y las entidades vecinales solo podrán llevar a su representante cuando su iniciativa vaya a debatirse
La disposición expone que la totalidad de los miembros de la junta municipal de distrito podrán asistir sin ninguna limitación. Además, podrán ir acompañados con uno o dos concejales que no estén dentro de la junta municipal. Sin embargo, las asociaciones y las entidades vecinales solo podrán llevar a su representante cuando su iniciativa vaya a debatirse.
Si los vecinos quieren participar en el resto de juntas, estos deberán "presentarlo [los asuntos relativos a la junta] mediante escrito, con cinco días de antelación respecto a la sesión, y se contestarán igualmente por escrito, dado que la celebración de la sesión es a puerta cerrada".
