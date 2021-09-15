Estás leyendo: El Ayuntamiento de Madrid veta la participación presencial de los vecinos en los plenos de los distritos

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid veta la participación presencial de los vecinos en los plenos de los distritos

El decreto recoge que los vecinos y asociaciones solo podrán participar mediante escrito con cinco días de antelación a la sesión.

Foto de archivo. Silvia Saavedra, concejala del Área Delegada de Coordinación Territorial, Transparencia y Participación Ciudadana.
Foto de archivo. Silvia Saavedra, concejala del Área Delegada de Coordinación Territorial, Transparencia y Participación Ciudadana. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid, formado por Ciudadanos y el Partido Popular, ha aprobado este lunes un decreto que regula la participación ciudadana presencial en los Plenos de las juntas de distritos, dejando de lado a los vecinos los cuales solo podrán intervenir vía escrita.

Según el BOAM a fecha 13 de septiembre, la Concejal Delegada de Coordinación Territorial, Transparencia y Participación Ciudadana, Silvia Saavedra, ha decretado la exclusión presencial de los vecinos y asociaciones por la crisis sanitaria derivada del covid-19. Esta medida aparece justo cuando estos espacios podrán copar el 100% de su aforo a partir del 1 de octubre.

Las asociaciones y las entidades vecinales solo podrán llevar a su representante cuando su iniciativa vaya a debatirse

La disposición expone que la totalidad de los miembros de la junta municipal de distrito podrán asistir sin ninguna limitación. Además, podrán ir acompañados con uno o dos concejales que no estén dentro de la junta municipal. Sin embargo, las asociaciones y las entidades vecinales solo podrán llevar a su representante cuando su iniciativa vaya a debatirse.

Si los vecinos quieren participar en el resto de juntas, estos deberán "presentarlo [los asuntos relativos a la junta] mediante escrito, con cinco días de antelación respecto a la sesión, y se contestarán igualmente por escrito, dado que la celebración de la sesión es a puerta cerrada".

