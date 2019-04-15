Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Ayuntamiento de Málaga Cs presenta una propuesta al Ayuntamiento de Málaga para "tocar los cojones" al PP

La propuesta a la que hacen referencia trata del grado de aplicación de una normativa de contratos públicos en el Consistorio y en las distintas empresas municipales.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Extracto de la iniciativa registrada por el grupo municipal de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Málaga.

Extracto de la iniciativa registrada por el grupo municipal de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Málaga.

El grupo municipal de Ciudadanos en Málaga ha presentado una iniciativa donde una propuesta aparece acompañada de una pequeña aclaración: "(Creo que en eso son bastante escrupulosos, pero básicamente es por si quieres tocar los cojones)". 

El Partido Popular gobierna en Málaga teniendo como socio de Gobierno a Ciudadanos en la Junta de Andalucía, como informa Diario Sur

La propuesta a la que hacen referencia para "tocar los cojones" trata del grado de aplicación de una normativa de contratos públicos en el Consistorio y en las distintas empresas municipales. 

La iniciativa registrada por Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Málaga está firmada por el portavoz municipal y candidato a la alcaldía por Ciudadanos Juan Cassá

Las malas relaciones entre el PP y Cs

Este es un ejemplo de las malas relaciones que tienen Cs y el partido de gobierno en Málaga. Ambos partidos empezaron a trabajar juntos en 2015 con Francisco de la Torre como alcalde. 

A mediados de febrero Ciudadanos rompió el pacto con el Gobierno tras la negativa del alcalde a destituir a dos ediles acusados por una tramitación de expedientes urbanísticos.  

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad