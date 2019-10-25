Público
Ayuntamiento de Móstoles El coordinador de Educación de Móstoles fue candidato de Falange en 2008

El también secretario de Organización de Podemos en el municipio llegó a negar el Holocausto. El cargo que ocupa, de libre designación, tiene un salario de 52.000 euros anuales.  

Fachada del Ayuntamiento de Móstoles. (EP)

Julio Alberto Alfonso González, coordinador de Educación del Ayuntamiento de Móstoles nombrado a dedo por Podemos, encabezó una candidatura de Falange Española de las JONS en las elecciones generales de 2008. El cargo que ocupa, de libre designación, tiene un salario de 52.000 euros.

Según informa la Cadena SER, Alfonso González era un líder de Falange y llegó a dar conferencias donde aseguraba que "la violencia pacífica estaba justificada cuando se utiliza al servicio de los ideales fascistas por ser justos".

El también secretario de Organización de Podemos en Móstoles llegó a negar el Holocausto: "Independientemente se crea o no en la veracidad de las cifras del denominado holocausto judío, no es cierto que el nacionalsocialismo defendiera la exterminación de la raza judía".

La Cadena SER también establece que Alfonso González también formó parte de la dirección del sindicato falangista Unión Nacional de Trabajadores (UNT) desde abril de 2008.

