Ayuntamiento de Móstoles Denuncian el robo de expedientes y documentos en el área de Urbanismo del Ayuntamiento de Móstoles

La Policía Nacional ya está investigando la desaparición de documentos tras el hallazgo de un armario forzado. El consistorio vive envuelto en las últimas semanas en una crisis institucional derivada de varios nombramientos polémicos por parte de la alcaldesa, Noelia Posse (PSOE), que han sido puestos en duda, entre ellos el del gerente de Urbanismo.

Fachada del Ayuntamiento de Móstoles. (EP)

La Policía Nacional está investigando la denuncia de un presunto robo de numerosos documentos y expedientes de Recursos Humanos del área de Urbanismo del Ayuntamiento de Móstoles, después de que en las últimas horas se ha presentado una denuncia en una comisaría de la localidad.

Fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid han señalado que se ha denunciado la existencia de un armario forzado en el Ayuntamiento de la localidad, del que habrían desaparecido varios efectos, entre ellos numerosos documentos y expedientes del área de Urbanismo.

El Ayuntamiento de Móstoles vive envuelto en las últimas semanas en una crisis institucional derivada de varios nombramientos de cargos de confianza realizados por la alcaldesa, Noelia Posse (PSOE), que han sido puestos en duda, entre ellos el del gerente de Urbanismo y el de la coordinadora de este área.

